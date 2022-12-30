MARIETTA — After a turbulent year leading the Cobb County Board of Education, outgoing board Chairman David Chastain hopes 2023 brings calmer seas for the board.
“I’m hoping it'll be less political,” he said in an interview with the MDJ in the last week of the year.
Chastain is coming off a reelection victory in November, when the Republican won 54% of the vote in his Post 4 to defeat Democratic challenger Catherine Pozniak.
The chairman will start his third term on the board next year. Chastain, 65, said it will likely be his last.
“Right now I do not plan to run for reelection,” he said, adding that he’d like to see a successor elected who “understands the Lassiter-Kell-Sprayberry district.”
Having served as board chair in 2022, he is ineligible to be chair next year.
The board will meet for a special-called meeting next Thursday to elect a new chair.
The board’s four-member Republican majority is expected to elect one of their own for the job. The three other Republicans are Randy Scamihorn, David Banks and Brad Wheeler.
This year was Chastain's third stint as chair. Scamihorn and Wheeler have both served as chair; Banks has not.
While Democrat Leroy Tre' Hutchins is two years into his term, the board's two other Democrats — Charisse Davis and Dr. Jaha Howard — are exiting the board. They are being replaced by Democrats Nichelle Davis and Becky Sayler, respectively.
Chastain said he didn’t know who would be elected chair, and declined to “speculate” further.
Whoever it is, Chastain said his advice would be to tell them to “roll with the punches,” and remind them that “the chair is not the boss, the chair’s the traffic cop.”
The chair, he said, represents the board as a whole, and not just the individual. Chastain said he’s tried to minimize his comments during meetings and let other members ask questions or offer opinions first.
“I've said this before, but we’re always reminded by the Georgia School Board Association: our meetings are not public meetings, our meetings are board meetings held in public. And so to try and forget about the television cameras, and to forget about the audience and focus on running a meeting, means that you're gonna make mistakes and you're just going to have those moments…” he said.
Jeff Hubbard is the president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, a group which endorsed Chastain’s opponent.
“I view that as being politics,” Hubbard said, referring to the endorsement. “I don't view that as being the operational part of the board. In that regard, I think he did a fine job as the chair.”
Hubbard said Chastain handled the job of chair well by letting other board members have their say during debates and doing his best to maintain decorum.
“Given the dynamics and the personalities of the board, I think he did a pretty good job handling it,” Hubbard said Friday.
Hubbard, too, hopes that the lack of a school board election in 2023 will make for a calmer and more respectful environment. He said teachers appreciated the raises in this year’s budget. But, he also wishes the board had allowed more public input on new policies before they were voted on.
Eventful year
The school board had no shortage of controversies in 2022.
One of those began in April 2021, when the board’s three Democrats asked for, and were granted, a special review of the school system by Cognia, the board’s accreditation firm.
The review, the findings of which were released in the fall of 2021, made recommendations for improving board governance and fiscal responsibility and closing the student achievement gap.
But in March of this year, Cognia voided its own review, saying it was flawed work produced by volunteers.
“I think that given everything that we've learned as a district, as a community, about Cognia, maybe there are parts of the whole ordeal that will turn out to have been constructive. But we don't know yet,” Chastain said.
In July, a Cobb Superior Court grand jury identified problems — but no criminal violations — in the school district’s purchasing practices.
There were also spirited board meetings where the public spoke out (and in one case, derailed a meeting) on issues such as school security, dual-language immersion programs, antisemitism and racism in schools, and more. Board Democrats clashed with the Republican majority, and sometimes, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
Chastain said that despite the attention those conflicts received, the board agrees on more things than people might think.
“The majority of the time when the board is voting on policy that really directs the kids, the students, the children's education, the operation of the schools, for the most part, we vote together,” he said.
One culture war issue that has continued to divide the board is an effort to rename Wheeler High School in east Cobb. The school is named for Joseph Wheeler, who served as a general in the Confederate Army.
Chastain in the past, and again in an interview this week, has been noncommittal on the question. He gestures at Wheeler's other service — Wheeler also served as a general in the U.S. Army after the Civil War, and as a U.S. congressman from Alabama.
“Part of also is … who do we listen to?" Chastain said.
He added that the Wheeler alumni he knows are against changing the name.
“Every major country has had history that, you're not proud of it all,” he said. “It’s kind of like, we all have maybe some relatives or whatever in our family you don't like to talk a lot about, but they're part of our family … We’ll see what happens.”
Chastain isn’t sure school board meetings will always be as raucous as they were this year.
“I don't think it's going to stay that way … things kind of work in a cycle,” he said.
He added that he doesn't believe the people who have protested and loudly opposed some of the board's actions this year represent the majority.
"I think that Cobb County, still, the majority of the parents, majority of the grandparents and the people who live in this community, they want just basic family values that respect the dignity of the individual and the child," Chastain said.
Chastain said Cobb is incredibly diverse, but that residents ultimately want the same things from their schools. He spoke about an event he attended at a mosque in west Cobb, and a voter he met there.
“I think he had five kids, but all of them were in professions, either accountants, doctors, lawyers … What makes that different from the average Baptist?” Chastain said. “I want my kid to do better than I did.”
High points
Asked about his highlights of the year, Chastain pointed to schools getting back to normal as the COVID-19 pandemic has receded. Parents, students and staff, he said, are making the best choices for themselves.
Chastain was also proud of the district’s financial position, saying the general fund and special education 1% sales tax funds were healthy.
The board’s last budget, approved in May, maintained the millage rate and provided the largest raise in the district’s history, powered by surging property values in Cobb and increased state funding.
Thirdly, Chastain said he was proud that 98% of the educators in Cobb schools from the 2021-2022 school year returned to the district for the 2022-2023 school year. Based on what he hears, staff morale is good, he said.
The effects of the pandemic, however, are still being felt.
In state metrics released in November, Cobb schools (and Georgia as a whole) declined in every category since 2019 except graduation rates. Those categories were “content mastery” and “readiness” for elementary, middle and high school levels.
Chastain said that’s to be expected, given the unprecedented disruption of the pandemic. He compared the metrics in 2019 and 2022 to a horse race taking place on turf versus a race through mud.
“There's all these plans you made, these milestones you're hoping to hit. And all of a sudden, all that stuff gets basically brushed off the table while you've got to fight a battle against an enemy you don't know. And not knowing what weapons you're going to need. And so we're still recovering as a community and as a school district,” he said.
Cobb schools is the beneficiary of $264 million in federal COVID relief dollars. About 70% of that has been received by the district, according to the state.
Asked how those funds should be used to recover from pandemic learning loss, Chastain deferred to Ragsdale and his staff.
Another consequence of the pandemic was a decline in enrollment — Cobb saw its enrollment drop by 4.6% over the past five years. Other observers believe a number of families switched to home-schooling or private schools during the pandemic, and won’t switch back.
Chastain wasn’t sure if that number would grow again. On the one hand, more multifamily housing is being built in the county. On the other hand, rising property values may slow growth and price people out of Cobb.
“If payments are unaffordable, people can't afford to live here,” he said.
Off the campaign trail
A personal challenge for Chastain this year was running for reelection while serving as chair. Some critics charged that Chastain was featured prominently in district communications ahead of the election.
“I really tried to separate campaigning from chairing,” Chastain said. He added that he understood the criticism, but that the chair is usually the face of the board.
Chastain is looking forward to 2023 in part because it’s not an election year.
“I want our superintendent to get focused back — I'm not saying he's been unfocused, but he's been distracted — we want to get back on track with some of the things that he feels we need to do as a district,” Chastain said.
The chairman believes he won his race by “basically getting our message direct to the people that could vote in Post 4.”
“I appreciate direct mail now, I appreciate the email marketing,” he added.
As of the last fundraising report deadline, Chastain and Pozniak had raised about the same amount of money — roughly $58,000 for Chastain and $60,000 for his opponent.
The race got increasingly negative over time. Pozniak filed an ethics complaint with the state against Chastain; both candidates attacked each other’s financial backers. Allies of Chastain took aim at Pozniak’s handling of her property taxes. Parody social media pages were created to mock Chastain and fellow Republicans on the board.
Asked about his more aggressive tone during the campaign, Chastain said it was due to “volunteer suggestions.”
“I did have people advising me and helping me,” he said, who urged him to go on the offensive.
Now, Chastain hopes he can put all that behind him. He recalled something former Gov. Roy Barnes once told him.
“At a business lunch when I first got on the school board, he looked out into the audience, he said, ‘David, I've always said that school board politics is politics in the raw.’
“And a year or so later my wife and I ran into him … up on the Square, and I reminded him of what he said. And I said ‘Governor, you are so right.’”
