The Marietta Police Department is investigating a threatening drawing discovered at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, the school district announced Wednesday in a letter to families.
“The investigation has revealed no evidence of a credible threat at this time,” wrote Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera.
The school where the drawing was found, however, will have enhanced adult supervision — including police and central office staff — for the rest of the week. If additional concerns arise, staff and families will be notified, and extra supervision will continue, Rivera wrote.
The threatening writing was found in a student bathroom, according to the district. It included the message “Be Ready,” the date Jan. 19 (Thursday) and a simplistic drawing resembling a gun.
The district said it immediately notified MPD, whose detectives and cybersecurity team have investigated the threat. Video footage from the school has been reviewed and students have been interviewed.
“Please know we are doing all we can to monitor the situation and maintain safety; our intent is to keep our work behind the scenes to ensure the greatest sense of normalcy and calm for our students,” Rivera wrote.
Families who have questions are encouraged to reach out to MSGA Principal Corey Lawson at clawson@marietta-city.org or 770-429-5816, or contact the superintendent’s office.
“I encourage each of you to share with your child the same advice we are given as adults: ‘If you see something, say something,’” Rivera wrote. “At the same time, I ask for your discernment and judgment in what is shared with children regarding this adult email. Our children need to know that our entire community works together to keep our schools safe and that classrooms and hallways are filled with caring adults.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.