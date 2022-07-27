Marietta City Schools Board of Education Chair Kerry Minervini speaks at the school district's staff kickoff event Wednesday. Also pictured are board members Jason Waters, center, and Angela Orange, right.
From left, Marietta City Schools Board of Education members speak to staff at the school district's staff kickoff event Wednesday. From left, Kerry Minervini, Jason Waters, Angela Orange, Jaillene Hunter, Jeff DeJarnett and Irene Berens.
Sawyer Road Elementary cheerleaders at the Marietta City Schools staff kickoff event Wednesday.
Marietta City Schools students perform a song from the musical "Frozen Jr." at the district's staff kickoff event Wednesday.
Marietta City Schools students perform a song from the musical "Frozen Jr." at the district's staff kickoff event Wednesday.
Marietta City Schools students perform a song from the musical "Frozen Jr." at the district's staff kickoff event Wednesday.
Sawyer Road Elementary cheerleaders at the Marietta City Schools staff kickoff event Wednesday.
Marietta City Schools cheerleaders on stage at the district's staff kickoff event Wednesday.
Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera speaks while honoring the district's Teachers of the Year from the 2021-2022 school year.
Marietta City Schools students on stage with Laura Floryance, the districtwide 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year, at the district's staff kickoff event Wednesday.
Hundreds of Marietta City Schools staff crowded into the Marietta Performing Arts Center Wednesday for the district's staff kickoff event ahead of the start of school next week.
Marietta High School marching band members perform at the school district's staff kickoff event Wednesday.
Marietta High School marching band members perform at the school district's staff kickoff event Wednesday.
Marietta City Schools students take a bow after performing part of the musical "Frozen Jr." at the school district's staff kickoff event Wednesday.
Marietta City Schools teachers of the year from last year are honored by Superintendent Grant Rivera at the district's staff kickoff event Wednesday.
MARIETTA — Hundreds of staff packed the Marietta Performing Arts Center Wednesday for a kickoff event ahead of the start of school next week.
With Superintendent Grant Rivera running the show, staff were welcomed back after the summer to a performance from the "Frozen Jr." musical, an appearance by Marietta High's marching band, honors for last year's teachers of the year, remarks from the school board and more. Rivera himself spoke at length, reflecting on the last school year and seeking to inspire staff for the coming year.
"Let's talk about how you set kids up for the stage of life," Rivera said. "This stage — to do things they never dreamed possible."
Students will return to school in Marietta next Wednesday. Cobb County Schools will start the new year Monday.
