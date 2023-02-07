Right, Savannah Whitney with her daughter, 17-month-old Marley Whitney, at an infant story time event at the Smyrna Public Library Tuesday. Left, Caroline Pridgen with her daughter, 7-month-old Frannie Pridgen.
Hannah Ross, a children's library associate for the Smyrna Public Library, reads a story to infants and their parents Tuesday.
Hannah Ross, a children's library associate, leads an infant story time event Tuesday at the Smyrna Public Library.
Devon Muse holds his 11-month-old child, Aubrey Muse, at an infant story time event Tuesday at the Smyrna Public Library.
Anna-Kate Zigler, left, holds her 11-week-old child, Callum, at an infant story time event Tuesday at the Smyrna Public Library.
Charity Chi with her 2-year-old son, Asher Cao, at an infant story time event Tuesday at the Smyrna Public Library.
Charity Chi dances with her 2-year-old son, Asher Cao, at an infant story time event Tuesday at the Smyrna Public Library.
Savannah Whitney with her daughter, 17-month-old Marley Whitney, at an infant story time event Tuesday at the Smyrna Public Library.
