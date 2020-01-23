"Reading is the single most important thing that we do,” the author of “Pete the Cat” recently told students at Mountain View Elementary School.
Eric Litwin, a former metro-area teacher, set out to write engaging books, like “Pete the Cat” and “Groovy Joe,” to get the students to love to read so they succeed in life.
“If you don’t love learning, you will read less, and it won’t be as powerful,” the educator turned-writer explained.
The Mountain View students listened and sang along as the guitar-toting author read and sang from some of the students’ favorites. At least one student brought his own Pete the Cat along for the performance.
The author’s visit was part of the school’s literacy initiative, which includes a PTA parent representative dedicated to literacy.
