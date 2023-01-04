Pebblebrook High School's marching band, known as the "Mighty Marching Machine," performed in Jackson Square in New Orleans, La., as part of its trip to the city to perform in the Allstate Sugar Bowl parade and at the football game.
Pebblebrook High School Band
Cobb's own Pebblebrook High School is one of two Atlanta-area high schools that will be featured in a prestigious marching band showcase in February.
The HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands will feature marching bands from four historically Black colleges and universities, as well as those from Pebblebrook and Westlake high schools.
The event will take place Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The Pebblebrook band's participation in the event will come just over a month after the Mighty Marching Machine traveled to New Orleans to perform at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.
The HBCU All-Star Battle of the Bands, which has also partnered with Allstate for the event, will host a college fair at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta before the showcase, according to a news release.
Forty-five different HBCUs from around the country will waive student application fees, accept applications on-site, and even offer opportunities for scholarships. High school students and recent graduates are invited to attend the college fair, averaging 7,000 attendees in past years, prior to the band performances from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 4.
