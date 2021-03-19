According to Maya Angelou people should “Try to be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud.”
That is exactly what Pebblebrook High School students set out to do recently with an event focused on positivity.
The Positivity Pop event was created by the school’s Principal’s Advisory Council and the Performing Arts Student Advisory Council.
The goal was simply altruistic. They wanted to help spread positivity. Students were encouraged to stop by the amphitheater during transitions and write something positive with sidewalk chalk in the amphitheater.
They even gave virtual students a way to join in spreading positivity while learning remotely. The students encouraged each other with quotes from Mahatma Gandhi, Winnie the Pooh, Stephen King and others.
Here are some of the positive advice Pebblebrook students shared with each other:
- It’s time to be nice. Spread nothing but kindness.
- Take a break, relax, remember all things can and will be better
- You’re amazing. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
- You are loved.
- You only fail if you fall down and stay down, so get back up and learn from your mistakes.
- I know this year has been tough, but I’m so proud of you. Keep working hard. Someone out there loves and cares about you. Just stay strong.
