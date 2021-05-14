Pebblebrook High School's senior orchestra gave a final performance of the 2020-21 school year on May 4.
Since Pebblebrook's new auditorium is still in the process of being built, the event was held at South Cobb High School's brand-new auditorium.
It was a great evening that allowed music and socially distanced spectators to fill the new space while also giving returning Pebblebrook students a preview of the building that awaits them. Ed-SPLOST funds made both of these spaces possible, so it seemed only right to welcome the public to this concert via live streaming online.
It had been over a year since the orchestra last performed together in March 2020 at Large Group Performance Evaluation. At the Evaluation, the Chamber Orchestra earned Superior Ratings in both performance and sightreading. Knowing that it would be the last time these seniors would get to play together, Pebblebrook's Orchestra director Nivek Anderson did everything she could to make the night special.
The orchestra's motto is "Creating the Sound of Excellence," which they did on six carefully selected songs. Ranging from 18th and 19th-century composers such as George Fredric Handel and Gabriel Fauré to modern composers like Mike Kamuf, the evening also included a modern "mashup" arrangement of Mozart interacting with Siri on a song with the descriptive title of "GPS."
The Orchestra will perform two more times this spring, featuring the Sinfonia and Philharmonia Orchestras. These live streams will also be available for anyone to enjoy. On May 6, the performance can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9P8qmbvIOU&feature=youtu.be, while the final performance on May 11 can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LaPnlT2-8k&feature=youtu.be. Both will be at 7 p.m.
