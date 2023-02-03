QuestBridge recently announced the names of 1,755 high school seniors, including two seniors from Pebblebrook High School, who earned full four-year scholarships.
Pebblebrook senior Luis Pereira-Lazo was awarded a full-ride scholarship to Duke University, while Ifunanya Obianwu earned the QuestBridge scholarship to Princeton University.
The 2022 QuestBridge National College Match connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to 48 of the nation’s best colleges.
Out of over 17,900 applicants, QuestBridge selected 5,613 finalists to be considered for the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship. This year, QuestBridge’s 48 college partners matched with 1,755 finalists, who are recognized as Match Scholarship Recipients. This is the highest number of Match Scholarship Recipients to date for QuestBridge.
“This record-breaking result further motivates us to help outstanding students obtain the top education that they deserve,” said Ana Rowena Mallari, co-founder and CEO of QuestBridge. “These bright and motivated students have the determination to succeed that will help them thrive well beyond their college years, and we’re excited to see where their dreams take them next.”
Match Scholarship Recipients are admitted early to QuestBridge college partners with full four-year scholarships provided by the colleges and universities, ensuring for these students and their families that an education at a top college can be affordable. The Match Scholarship is offered as part of a generous financial aid package provided by the college that covers the total cost of attendance, including tuition, room and board, books and supplies, and travel expenses.
This year’s Match Scholarship Recipients come from 49 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.
These outstanding high school seniors have an average unweighted GPA of 3.94, and 94% are in the top 10% of their graduating class. Around 94% come from a household with an annual income under $65,000, and 88% qualify for free or reduced-price school meals. Most of this year’s Match Scholarship Recipients — 80% — are among the first generation in their families to attend a four-year college in the U.S.
Since 2003, the QuestBridge National College Match has successfully connected over 12,000 students with full scholarships at college partners.
All finalists who ultimately matriculate to QuestBridge college partners join the QuestBridge Scholars Network, which provides ongoing support and resources through nationwide opportunities and campus communities. QuestBridge also offers enriching programs for their alumni, including the chance to apply for full-tuition scholarships to top business schools through the Graduate School Match: MBA. The QuestBridge Scholars Network and Alumni Association now include over 20,000 current college students and graduates worldwide.
