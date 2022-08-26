MARIETTA — Pebblebrook High School principal Dana Giles says caring guides her leadership philosophy. The keynote speaker at the Cobb County Republican Women's Club's Friday luncheon, Giles said she is driven by her motto, “The courage to care,” and known for the catchphrase she says after morning announcements and at the end of the school's commencement each year: “Dr. G loves you.”
Giles said her job as principal is "not just hard work, but heart work," in that it takes a toll on her beyond the front office of the school. Her job is made difficult knowing some of her students do not have enough to eat, a cause for sleepless nights. It can be tiring, she said, when, after leaving work some days, she thinks about how she had to discipline students "who just couldn't help themselves."
Giles added that "the courage to care" means having the courage to fail.
"And truth is, whew, I fail a lot. I have missed the mark more times than I've made it," she said.
Giles said courage combats the failures that are inevitable with leadership, and she has developed that courage over her years as an educator and leader.
She noted that her job is made easier by the support she and Pebblebrook receive from groups like the Cobb Republican Women's Club.
“I’m appreciative of the people in this room who give to my school and my community,” she said.
Students from Pebblebrook joined Giles at the event to sing the national anthem and give a dance performance, titled "Flowers," that received a standing ovation. And Pebblebrook cheerleaders greeted guests as they entered the ballroom at the Hilton Marietta Conference Center.
At the end of her talk, Giles surprised Nancy Couch, club president.
“There is no greater honor I can give to you than to name you as our 2023 alumnus of the year,” Giles announced to resounding applause from the crowd, which included Georgia Schools Superintendent Richard Woods, Cobb Board of Education Chairman David Chastain and Cobb school board member Randy Scamihorn.
Overcome with emotion, Couch thanked Giles for the honor and let her know the principal’s words will stick with her and the club's members.
“I will never forget the line, ‘The courage to care.’ I think that’s what we’re going to take with us,” Couch said.
Prior to her talk, Woods updated the club on education in the state, including how school safety has been a priority for schools across Georgia.
“Today in the state of Georgia, each and every school has its own school safety program,” Woods said, noting the issue has been important to schools in Georgia ever since the mass shooting in 1999 at Columbine High School in Colorado.
He also mentioned during his tenure, he oversaw the largest reduction in state-mandated standardized testing. After his update, Woods introduced Giles to the crowd, reiterating he was in attendance for her more than anything else.
“We were just celebrating Dr. Giles and her accomplishment,” Woods said after the lunch. “It was a pleasure just to give an update on education,” he added, but said he had come “to hear from a remarkable leader here within Cobb County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.