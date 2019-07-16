Pebblebrook High School, 991 Old Alabama Road SW in Mableton, will have Morris College Day on July 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sponsored by the Morris College Atlanta Alumni Chapter, the event will be have onsite acceptance and waived application fees. Participants will need to bring their valid high school transcripts.
For more information, contact Barbara Abrams, Office of Enrollment Management & Records, at 1-866-853-1345 or visit www.morris.edu.
