Editor’s note: Part of an annual series in the MDJ spotlighting the county’s best and brightest as they graduate high school.
MABLETON — The last day of high school for Pebblebrook senior Ifunanya Obianwu has come and gone.
Smiling with a tinge of sadness in her eyes Thursday, Obianwu reflected on her accomplishments and the future as she prepares to head to Princeton University this fall.
"I'm definitely emotional," she said. "I cried yesterday and didn't expect to. I don't think you realize how much impact a place has on you until you leave. I spent the whole day walking around feeling sad, saying this is going to be the last time I walk here and remembering all the people that have walked in the halls with me, and all the teachers I've had, so I'm definitely feeling nostalgic."
Obianwu, who holds a 4.5 GPA, received a QuestBridge Match Scholarship to Princeton, which covers all tuition and fees, travel expenses, books and supplies, as well as room and board. The full four-year scholarship is worth over $200,000, according to the QuestBridge website.
Studying for at least five hours a day, Obianwu said she spent a large amount of her time prepping for debate club.
Obianwu said she chose Princeton because it is the smallest of the Ivy League schools and has a reputation for providing the most resources for undergrad students.
Planning to major in English, Obianwu is passionate about literature, reading, writing and spoken word performances.
"English has always been my favorite subject," she said. "I loved taking AP Literature. The class size was small, and we were able to dive deep into the books we were reading. I got to know my classmates and teacher very well. It was really fulfilling to be able to study a text so closely. Princeton is known for having small, intimate writing classes, and I'm sure I'll really enjoy them."
Not exactly sure what she wants to do as a career, she said writing will be involved in some way, perhaps as an attorney or a journalist.
"I've always loved to read and write," Obianwu said. "I love English and I feel learning how to better articulate my thoughts will serve me well."
Her least favorite subject in high school was AP statistics.
"I am not a math person at all, so it was definitely challenging because it was my first AP math I took," she said.
During high school, Obianwu was in a debate program called the Harvard Diversity Project, a nationally acclaimed program that recruits Black youth in Atlanta to train and matriculate into Harvard's summer residency on full scholarships.
"My partner and I won the debate competition at Harvard, which was awesome," she said. "Doing debate really helped me find my footing in public speaking and presenting my writing."
Besides debate, Obianwu was on the Pebblebrook soccer, track and field, and cross country teams, as well as being president of the National Honor Society.
She is also a woman of faith.
"Being involved in my church community has been a big part of my high school experience," Obianwu said. "I volunteer with Passion City Church and Enjoy Life ATL Church. It's about surrounding yourself with the right people."
Obianwu said that every language arts teacher provided her with memorable experiences.
"They exposed me to different types of literature and they have been a very strong support system as they helped me achieve my goals," she said.
Her biggest challenge was finding a healthy work-life balance.
"I set high goals for myself and sometimes I get so focused on working and being a hard worker and motivated and working toward my goals that I forget to enjoy life and being with friends and making memories," she said.
For incoming freshmen, Obianwu advises them to be prepared and willing to pivot if their plan needs to change.
Her mother, Amber Obianwu, a registered nurse, said their family could not be prouder.
"The pandemic was hard, but it was the catalyst for Ifunanya's Ivy League dreams," Amber Obianwu said. "She had time to research and watch videos of acceptances and it sparked a dream in her. Her family is over the moon excited for her opportunities on the horizon, and I don't think there is anybody more deserving,"
