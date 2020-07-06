Each year the PCI Foundation awards curriculum development grants to universities who submit applications and pass a rigorous review process for acceptance.
Kennesaw State University is one of this year’s grantees and will use the $100,000 grant for a research, design and innovative collaboration, over a four-year period, led by the Department of Architecture and Construction Management.
The studio will focus on precast and prestressed concrete education. The precast industry partner is Metromont Corporation.
