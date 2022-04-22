MARIETTA — The Cobb County School District next year will not accept new kindergarten students into dual-language immersion programs at six elementary schools, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced.
Comments made by Ragsdale at Thursday's school board meeting indicated the dual-language immersion programs at City View, Clarkdale, Fair Oaks, Hollydale, Norton Park and Riverside elementary schools would not accept new kindergarteners in the 2022-2023 school year. Ragsdale cited staffing challenges and performance data in announcing the decision, which was made by district staff and did not receive a board vote.
Students in dual-language immersion, or “DLI,” are instructed in two different languages throughout the school day and throughout their education. It is intended to help students reach fluency at a much younger age than students who simply study a foreign language as a single class.
Cobb provides Spanish DLI programs at 11 elementary schools. Students begin DLI in kindergarten.
All students already enrolled in DLI programs in elementary schools can remain in the program. And the district will continue to accept new kindergarten students for the programs at Russell, Dowell, Mableton, Smyrna and Nickajack elementary schools.
Campbell Middle School will continue to offer DLI, Ragsdale said, and Floyd Middle School will add DLI as an option.
“Because some families were under the impression that Griffin Middle School would become a DLI school, a process for allowing those interested families to opt in for available seats at Campbell Middle School has been developed, and will be communicated to those specific families,” Ragsdale said. “It is also possible we'll be able to open available seats at Floyd Middle School to those families as well.”
The decision was influenced by performance data, Ragsdale said, adding that the district must prioritize reading on grade level above all else.
“When data is present that indicates students are not attaining higher levels of academic success, or even worse, performing at lower levels than students not in the specific program, modifications must be made,” Ragsdale said.
The superintendent added that hiring bilingual teachers had become increasingly difficult.
‘Major selling point’
Rumors that the district’s DLI programs might face cuts, modifications or even complete elimination had swirled on social media in the weeks leading up to the meeting. At the school board's afternoon work session and Thursday night regular meeting, 16 people spoke passionately in support of the program.
Parents spoke about moving to Cobb, and even into certain elementary school districts, in order to get their kids in DLI programs. DLI, they argued, makes students more competitive in the global economy and exposes them to other cultures.
“Last week, a Spanish-speaking colleague of mine came to the house to drop something off, and my son was the one who happened to answer the door,” said Meryl Arnett, whose son is a DLI student. “And unprompted, he engaged in a three- or four-minute conversation in Spanish with a woman he had never met. My son, who is shy and introverted and is always needing prompts to make eye contact with adults, did this on his own. And myself and my husband stood with tears in our eyes, because that's amazing.”
DLI parent JoAnne Miranda described how her children watch Spanish television without English captions, and speak Spanish with locals when vacationing in Puerto Rico. Another parent, Ben Osborne, cited a study published in the American Education Research Journal that found DLI students in Portland, Oregon, outperformed their non-DLI classmates by 13% in fifth grade reading assessments.
Colleen Phelan said she and her husband were taught years of Spanish from a book, but it didn’t stick.
“Our daughter … already understands language far more deeply than we've retained. She has a far better accent too,” Phelan said.
Melissa Powell paid for Spanish immersion lessons for herself in her 20s. Being bilingual, she said, saved her from being laid off in the 2008 recession, because she was a valuable employee at a logistics firm that did business in Mexico.
Telleen Gegner said that many other parents in her neighborhood send their kids to private school, despite living within walking distance of Smyrna Elementary.
“And the reason they gave me was that the private schools offered more things … My husband and I still felt strongly about sending our daughter to Smyrna Elementary, and one of the major selling points of that was the possibility of participating in the DLI program.”
For Paloma Ramirez, DLI programs have become a selling point and source of pride in the south Cobb schools where it is offered. If they are eliminated, “quite frankly, it will reinforce the total disregard, at least the perception of a total disregard, the people with decision-making power seem to have towards diversity and equity in our district,” she said.
Ragsdale addressed the matter after public comment, during the superintendent’s report.
“We are not ending the DLI program, and I apologize for people having to go through what they we're seeing and hearing on social media,” Ragsdale said.
The superintendent then explained that kindergarten students would continue to be accepted into DLI programs at Russell, Dowell, Mableton, Smyrna and Nickajack, but did not mention the programs at City View, Clarkdale, Fair Oaks, Hollydale, Norton Park and Riverside. That led to more confusion among parents, and even some board members.
Board members Charisse Davis and Jaha Howard tried to ask follow-up questions of Ragsdale after the superintendent’s report, but were shut down by board Chairman David Chastain.
After Ragsdale’s comments, people who had spoken during public comment told the MDJ they were still confused about the fate of the DLI programs. Some parents were relieved that there were no changes to their school’s program, but said more communication before the meeting would have allayed their anxiety.
“I'm relieved that Nickajack is keeping the DLI program,” said Ivan Ramirez. “I'm concerned that as a whole, not all the schools are keeping it. I don't think that the program has been going on long enough for there to be sufficient data to say whether students are performing better or worse because of the program. And I would really love to see exactly what data they were making a reference to.”
John Floresta, the district’s chief strategy & accountability officer, told the MDJ Friday that the elementary DLI programs Ragsdale did not mention (City View, Clarkdale, Fair Oaks, Hollydale, Norton Park and Riverside) would not accept new kindergarten students next school year. It remains to be seen if those programs will be phased out over time — Floresta left open the possibility that the programs could accept new kindergarten students in future school years.
“We're looking at data, we’re looking at staffing, we're looking at what the community needs … Regardless of what student they're serving, we look at every program every year and make decisions accordingly,” Floresta said.
