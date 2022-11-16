Though largely outperforming their peers statewide, both Cobb and Marietta’s school districts saw declines across the board in the latest College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) report.
The two districts’ results — which were incomplete in the first reporting year since 2019 — point to the ongoing educational losses of the pandemic. Performance declined in every category in Cobb and Marietta, except for high school graduation rates.
Statewide, only about two-thirds of Georgia’s high schoolers have mastered core subjects at a level that would allow them to move on to the next grade.
The Georgia Department of Education received a waiver from its federal counterpart this year, allowing it to include fewer data categories in its calculations than in years past. As a result, an overall CCRPI score was not calculated, but this year’s scores will be used as a baseline going forward.
State and school district officials discouraged year-over-year comparisons in their announcement. Jeff Hubbard, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, argued the more pertinent statistic is tracking students from pre-pandemic to now.
“I don’t know if it was making sense to even publish them this year, because so many systems did so many things differently,” he said. “… I would also caution people — rather than comparing third grade then to third grade now — you need to compare how those kids three from years ago are are doing now. So sixth grade to ninth grade, second grade to fifth grade, to get a true picture of how are children are doing.”
In Marietta, the district saw some of its largest performance declines among older students in middle and high school. Among middle school students, “readiness” — which combines literacy scores and grades in courses outside core subjects — declined by more than 12 points.
And “content mastery,” a metric based on the Georgia Milestones standardized tests, dropped nearly 20 points among Marietta high schoolers, whose scores fell below the state average in both content mastery and readiness.
“While the district has seen declines in these categories following the pandemic, this year’s elementary school content mastery score of 69.4 did surpass the district’s elementary content mastery score from 2018 (67.7). These scores show the district is approaching pre-pandemic levels,” Marietta City Schools said in a news release.
Without an overall CCRPI score this year, comparisons to other school districts aren’t readily available.
But among high schoolers, Cobb County schools outperformed their metro Atlanta counterparts — including Fulton, DeKalb, Cherokee, Gwinett, and Paulding county schools, along with Atlanta Public Schools — in the content mastery and readiness metrics.
The district touted those results in a news release, saying, “High school students in Cobb Schools are more proficient and college-ready compared to their peers across the state and metro area.”
In graduation rates, however, Cobb fell behind Paulding, Cherokee, and Fulton.
The largest single decline in Cobb was content mastery among middle schoolers, whose scores dropped by about nine points. In readiness among high schoolers, meanwhile, the district saw just a slight decline of less than a point.
“The latest CCRPI results provide more evidence of our students’ success and the success our educators are having inside the classroom across all levels,” said Cobb school Board Chair David Chastain.
State Superintendent Richard Woods, however, acknowledged the state has ground to cover in recovering from COVID’s impact on education. He said in a news release, “Georgia will continue to remain laser-focused on academic recovery.”
“We know the pandemic had an undeniable impact on student learning – it’s our role, responsibility, and privilege moving forward to ensure districts and schools have the resources they need to continue investing in students and combatting the effects of lost learning opportunities,” Woods added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.