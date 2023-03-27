The white lab coat is a well-known and easily recognized article of clothing worn by medical professionals.
The white coat is a symbol of trust, integrity and authority. Much like a police or military uniform, the white coat makes an immediate statement about the individual wearing it.
Over 60 students recently received a visible sign of their progression in learning and achievement in their medical careers at South Cobb's Performing Arts Center. Thirty-seven Eagle seniors - already decked out in their white coats — received their stethoscopes, while 30 juniors officially joined the ranks of the medical community by receiving and donning their lab coats for the first time. It was a time of celebration and anticipation for all students, teachers, administrators, family members and friends in attendance.
"The White Coat ceremony for our Academy of Research & Medical Sciences magnet program is an amazing rite of passage for the juniors and seniors," said South Cobb Principal T.J. Perry. "It puts their dedication and hard work on display for the community. Being a part of this experience makes me extremely proud to know our vision of 'empowering students for service and leadership in a global society' is continually being carried out by our staff and students."
Keynote speaker Daphne Jordan, a Senior Clinical Field Specialist with Natera - a biotech company specializing in women's health, gave a very practical talk to the audience, especially the students, about needs and opportunities in the medical field. Jordan discussed the importance of researchers in modern medicine. They help to keep the entire field on the cutting edge by using technology and testing to save lives. She gave a real-life example of a friend who benefitted from a test offered by Natera as one powerful example.
She also highlighted some of the "hidden" roles inside the medical field that students may not have considered. While physicians and nurses are usually the most visible, researchers and technicians play a critical role behind the scenes in helping doctors make decisions and implement patient treatment plans, Jordan said.
George Amos Jr. took the stage next to encourage and applaud the soon-to-be medical professionals. Giving a brief history of his own life from a directionless teen and young man to being a published author, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Amos left the students with words to ponder. He revealed that in life, we should "learn" in our 20s and 30s, "earn" in our 40s and 50s and "return" in our 60s and 70s.
"You give back that which you've learned," he told the students with the smile of a lived experience.
"But have no doubt, disappointments will schedule themselves," Amos said honestly and plainly. "You must get comfortable with being uncomfortable. Being uncomfortable is tough, but you win on the other side. Be present and enjoy the moment. Stay focused and invest in yourselves."
With such sage advice still buzzing in their ears, the senior class was called forward one by one by Dr. Terry Davis to receive their stethoscopes and pins. Each student received their important tool with pride and respect, knowing they were one step closer to their goal.
Once the seniors were honored, the juniors were also called up one at a time to receive their white coats. The senior class took turns helping each new inductee with their coat and were the first to offer congratulations, having stood in that same position just one year earlier. It was a profound moment of pride, excitement and joy. Each student seemed to be already taking Amos's advice to "enjoy the moment."
