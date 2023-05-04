Cynthia True, associate director of graduate programs in the School of Accountancy, received the Outstanding Owl Award, the top honor presented during Kennesaw State University’s annual staff awards luncheon on Wednesday.
The award recognizes exceptional commitment to KSU staff’s mission, goals and values. True, who has worked at KSU for more than a decade, was recognized by her supervisors, peers, students and program alumni in the Coles College of Business as an example of integrity, positivity and genuine care for others. The award nomination for True said, “Her approach to any issue, large or small, garners the same level of expertise.” A former student assistant called True a role model.
“As Kennesaw State continues to pursue excellence, we cannot accomplish great things without great people,” President Kathy Schwaig said. “Our students continue to grow and succeed because of the dedication and passion of our honorees. And I want to thank the KSU Foundation for their generous support of these awards.”
Other winners included:
Positive Impact/Service to the Community, Chris Bruno, deputy executive director, Housing and Residence Life
Excellence in Innovation Award, Amy Jones, manager of curriculum support, Curriculum and General Education
Student Success Impact Award, Maria Badillo-Mendez, manager of student success in the Writing Center
Outstanding Leadership Award, Jonathan Duke, director of events, camps and conferences, Event Management
The awards process is managed by KSU’s Human Resources. Nominations are submitted by supervisors and staff members and reviewed by a committee composed of representatives from across the University, including KSU’s Staff Senate.
