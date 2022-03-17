Through all the obstacles students have faced over the last two years, Army JROTC cadets have risen to the challenge through their participation in the 2021-2022 JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl.
The cadets from Osborne High School have proven their ability to overcome and succeed despite those obstacles.
After advancing through two intense phases of online competition, the Osborne’s High School JROTC Leadership Team composed of Sophia Tran, Kimberly Delgadillo, Madeline Mendoza, Christiya Davis, Rogelio Sontay, Trish Tran and Edwin Salado will compete in a Championship event in Washington, D.C. The 2022 U.S. Army JROTC Leadership Bowl Championship will be held on the campus of The Catholic University of America from June 19-23. This event is sponsored by the U.S. Army Cadet Command and is conducted by the College Options Foundation.
Osborne’s team earned top scores out of the 1,371 Army JROTC leadership teams that competed from around the world. The team is one of only 40 Army JROTC Leadership Bowl teams in the nation to advance to the final competition, which includes an all-expenses-paid trip to the Championship event in D.C.
During the two fast-paced preliminary rounds, cadets were tested on their knowledge of current events, leadership values, leadership skills and financial literacy. Financial literacy videos are sponsored by the USAA Educational Foundation and provided to all cadets. Questions from the videos were included in Levels I and II of the online competition.
The JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl is a nationally recognized competition created exclusively for JROTC students. By participating, cadets learn the values of citizenship, academic competition and college opportunity. The competition creates tremendous opportunities for JROTC cadets by allowing them to demonstrate leadership and academic abilities.
