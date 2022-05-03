Back row: Scott Ampudia of Pope High School; Frank Wigington, president of NCBA; Julian Stevenson of Wheeler High School; Sahrvil Kulkarni of Lassiter High School; Michael Olive of Sprayberry High School; and Josh Baker of Kell High School. Front row: Morgan Weaver of Pope High School; Luanna DeBarros of Wheeler High School; Bailey Williams of Sprayberry High School; Ansely Knor of Kell High School; and Erin Cooney of Lassiter High School.
The Northeast Cobb Business Association’s internship program receives recommendations from Kell, Lassiter, Pope, Sprayberry and Wheeler High School administrators for two rising senior students from each school.
These students serve as interns for one year and are introduced to the workings of a business association. They learn networking skills as they introduce themselves to the association members and the association's keynote speakers at the monthly luncheons. They are also introduced to association members who have built careers in the student’s fields of interest providing an inside perspective.
The program is designed to build the intern's skills in leadership and communication so they can be better prepared in their future pursuits.
Frank Wigington, president of the NCBA, stated the program has been a mutually rewarding partnership. The program is celebrating its 10th year and many of those who have gone through the program have shared how it gave them the confidence in learning the value of networking and leveraging the skills they learned to further their education and career pursuits.
