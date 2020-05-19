The Posse Foundation’s partner colleges and universities selected 742 students for the Class of 2024 Scholars, awarding them $154.8 million in full-tuition leadership scholarships.
One of the recipients from Georgia is North Cobb High School student Shaylon Walker who will attend Boston University.
Posse Scholars receive four year, full-tuition, leadership-merit scholarships and go on to attend one of the partnered colleges or universities. Posse looks for high school students who have demonstrated leadership and academic excellence. They go to these universities in groups of 10 students or posses and support each other through their four years on campus.
This year, Posse Atlanta recruited and prepared 60 scholars from metro Atlanta.
