North Cobb High School junior Kaitlyn Carson, 16, competed in American Pageants' first virtual national pageant that was held Thanksgiving weekend at the W Hotel in midtown Atlanta.
Carson placed first runner up.
She is the founder/CEO of C.D.S. Wheels of Love Foundation. She is also the recipient of the 2019 Bronze and 2020 Silver President’s Volunteer Service Award.
American Pageants is a scholastically-based pageant that recognizes young women for their outstanding personal achievement and leadership abilities. The event aired Nov. 28 on Facebook live.
