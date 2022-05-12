KENNESAW — Hugs were given and photographs taken at North Cobb High School this week, as senior Sarah Triana was celebrated and presented with a REACH Georgia Scholarship.
Triana, who will use the $10,000 scholarship to pay tuition at Georgia State University, plans to study criminal law with a minor in film.
"I'm very thankful for this opportunity. I'm very grateful that I'm able to be so involved in school," Triana said. "I've had the opportunity to be involved in my community and be surrounded by amazing teachers and administrators and students who did nothing but help lift me and support me."
In 2017, Triana was one of the middle school students across the state selected for the REACH scholarship and mentorship program, which stands for Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen. Students who are nominated must qualify for free or reduced lunch programs.
Those who've been selected for a scholarship must commit to maintaining a 2.5 GPA; remaining crime, drug and "behavior issue free"; and meeting with a volunteer mentor and academic coach until their high school graduation in order to receive the $10,000 scholarship.
In high school, Triana had several extracurriculars, from tutoring special needs students to conducting the school band, in addition to having success in the classroom.
Triana said the strong support system of teachers and administrators at the school has made her success possible.
"Coming to school and looking forward to being in an environment of learning, being somewhere that is so supportive, knowing that there's an adult there that actually cares for me has been a big help," Triana said.
Joy Doss, vice president of the Cobb Schools Foundation, lauded Triana.
"I was astounded from your academic success to the fact that you are conducting the North Cobb band, tutoring special needs students, and playing all sorts of instruments, you've done wonderful things," Doss said. "I want to point out that the community that came together to collaborate with you ... to create this scholarship years ago without knowing your name, they believed in you. They knew that REACH scholars were amazing, and they came together, gathered money for this scholarship, $10,000, that you'll be able to take on to Georgia State."
Triana was selected while attending middle school in Bartow County before she moved to Cobb for high school.
Triana, a first-generation American whose parents moved to the U.S. from Colombia, will be the first of her immediate family to attend college. Knowing that, she was motivated to make her family proud and achieve her academic goals.
"It has made me want to work harder because I have opportunities that my siblings and my family doesn't have. And so, I have the ability to make them proud, and show off the family name and tell them, 'Hey, like, you guys didn't do that. You guys weren't able to do this, but here I am doing this for all of us collectively.'"
Of the $10,000 in the scholarship, $4,000 comes from the district, with the remaining $6,000 coming from REACH Georgia, which is funded privately and through seed money from the state.
To support the REACH scholarship in Cobb schools or learn more about becoming a mentor to assist these students toward graduating, visit: https://www.cobbschoolsfoundation.org/reach-scholarship.
