KENNESAW — On Friday morning, students in pre-K through fourth grade at North Cobb Christian School showed off their creativity and do-it-yourself skills with a parade of storybook-themed costumes, contraptions, and floats.
The pre-Thanksgiving parade, inspired by "Balloons over Broadway: The True Story of the Puppeteer of Macy's Parade" by Melissa Sweet, is meant to be a vehicle for the STEAM principles the school incorporates in its curriculum: science, technology, engineering, art, and math.
This is the third year the private school has held the STEAM Parade, which originated as a way to gather safely outdoors during the pandemic, according to Wendy Titus, the school's principal for kindergarten through fourth grade.
This year, each class read a storybook for inspiration.
One kindergarten class read "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and were pulled through the parade by a golf cart in a long train they had decorated to look like the titular bug.
"It's really that design thinking. That's the future and that's where our kids need to be," Titus said.
Titus said the students spent over a month conceiving, designing, and constructing their contributions to the parade out of recyclable materials.
On the chilly morning of the parade, the costumed students marched through the school parking lot through a crowd of parents clutching coffee and cameras, calling out to their kids as they passed.
In a release, the school said it expected a crowd of around 500 parents and family members.
Third-grader Evie Sabom made a pink and green bridge that she carried through the parade after her class read "Someone Builds the Dream," a book about construction work.
Sabom, who is 9, said she hopes she can create an elaborate 3-D animal for next year's parade, and wants to build it out of layered and folded paper.
Aisha Walker of Acworth, one of the many parents at the parade, said her pre-K student had been talking about the parade with excitement for weeks. He had been working on a goat costume to wear.
"Just the adrenaline of seeing and performing in front of everybody will be so exciting for him," Walker said.
Walker also mentioned another reason the kids may have been so excited: after the parade, the students headed inside for cake, and were released to go home early for Thanksgiving break.
