The North Cobb Christian School Board of Directors announced that Todd Clingman has accepted a four-year contract extension as Head of School.
Clingman, recruited to NCCS in 2007 from McKinney, Texas, will serve at the Kennesaw school through 2025.
“Todd Clingman’s ability to lay out a vision for the future and subsequently develop plans to implement it are exceptional,” said Gordon Brittingham, president of the NCCS Board of Directors. “Clingman’s decision-making ability around complex challenges continually demonstrates his compassion and is a testimony to his strong spiritual acumen and depth.”
During Clingman’s tenure, NCCS has achieved results in all key areas impacting spiritual growth, academic achievement, athletic performance and arts advancement. Since 2007, North Cobb Christian School has earned two national athletic championships, 12 athletic state championships and 10 regional championships from among the school’s 54 athletic teams. Achievements in the arts include the school’s 17 performing ensembles garnering 12 arts state championships, 20 regional championships and six Shuler Hensley nominations. Also notable has been Clingman’s development of the NCCS Academies, which are equivalent to five magnet programs that allow high school students to participate in customized learning pathways in the arts; business; STEM; exercise and sports science; or counseling, ministry and education.
North Cobb Christian School has also achieved campus development with the school’s acreage growing from 16 to 50-plus acres since 2007. Facility additions include the Fine Arts Building; Jacob Dennis Football Field; athletic practice fields; Ely Hitting Facility; Dietrich Fieldhouse; Tutton Athletic Pavilion; Corbett Cross Country Trail; Roger and Debbie Brink Orchestra Room; expanded band spaces; and the NCCS Tennis Complex, which includes six tennis courts, The Ely Family Tennis Plaza and The Joe Concession facility. Further improvements have included adding turf and indoor batting cages to the baseball field, adding lighting to the football field, constructing an exclusive campus entrance, outfitting science and technology labs, and upgrading Greg Matta Basketball Court.
The most recent and impactful campus advancement spearheaded by Clingman is the opening of the NCCS Upper School in December 2020. This 38,000-square-foot high school facility includes a STEM center with a robotics lab, physics lab and makerspace, as well as student collaborative spaces, classrooms, offices, and an adjacent new parking lot.
NCCS also earned certification as a Guardian SafeSchool in spring 2021. NCCS is the first school in the nation to meet the certification’s stringent safety requirements.
“Arguably Todd’s greatest legacy to date, however, is his commitment to the school’s mission. Under his leadership, NCCS has maintained an authentic alignment to biblical principles, even amidst unprecedented growth,” says Brittingham, adding that Clingman also established the school’s “four bucket” philosophy, ensuring excellent student opportunities in academics, arts, athletics and student life.
“The last 14 years at NCCS have been a wonderful journey,” Clingman said. “My biggest takeaway has been the strong sense of community we have experienced. Through triumphs and tragedies, both in the world and within our school family, the continual theme has been standing together in faith, strong and unshaken, by the grace of God.”
