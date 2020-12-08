North Cobb Christian School held a STEAM parade for K3 through 4th grade students on Nov. 20, inspired by the award-winning book, "Balloons over Broadway: The True Story of the Puppeteer of Macy's Parade" written by Melissa Sweet.
The book shares how Macy’s Day Parade founder Tony Sarg encountered struggles yet used his problem-solving skills to create a parade that everyone still enjoys today. Students were encouraged to do the same and harness ingenuity to create a one-of-a-kind parade experience.
Students spent weeks prior to the event innovating, brainstorming and creating unique contraptions to share during the parade. Every element of the parade, from floats to costumes, was student designed and created utilizing the principles of STEAM - Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.
Each grade level was given a different STEAM challenge to complete. Preschool students created animal hats and masks, and they rode in wagons that had been transformed by fourth grade students into corresponding Georgia habitats. Students in junior kindergarten decorated tricycles in a Rainbow Fish theme, with coordinating STEAM-designed helmets.
Kindergarten students designed rhythm instruments and sang the Spanish Turkey Song, led by NCCS Spanish teacher Lupe Guerrero. The first grade STEAM challenge was to create individual mosaic tiles that synthesized together to create a Thanksgiving work of art and third graders collaborated to create oversized parade balloons, which they carried over their heads. Second grade students transformed golf carts into parade floats designed as a turkey, the Mayflower, and a sleigh carrying one of Santa’s elves.
There was also an environmental aspect to this project. The students’ challenge was to construct everything using only recycled materials.
The parade was held outdoors on the school’s campus, and parents wore masks and socially distanced along the parade route. Following the parade, parents and students enjoyed a pie picnic together.
North Cobb Christian School is a coeducational private Christian school in Kennesaw, which currently serves 920 students in preschool K3 through 12th grade.
For more information, visit ncchristian.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.