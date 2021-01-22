Ella Chesser of Kennesaw, a seventh grade student at North Cobb Christian School, was selected as the Cobb County winner for the Metro Water District Middle School Essay Contest.
Chesser wrote an essay on the importance of access to clean water during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her essay was chosen as the winner from over 600 entries. She was recognized during the virtual Middle School Essay Contest recognition ceremony on Jan. 22, which was also attended by her science teacher from North Cobb Christian, Mrs. McMullen.
For more information, visit ncchristian.org.
