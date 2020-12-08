On Nov. 19, North Cobb Christian School held the official ribbon cutting for the NCCS Upper School, the school’s new cutting-edge high school facility.
In attendance at the ceremony were Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood; Brian Bulthuis, Acworth city manager and NCCS alumni parent; Acworth Alderman Tim Houston; Acworth Alderman Brett North; Acworth Business Association president Shannon Stahl, also a NCCS parent; Sen. Bruce Thompson from District 14, a NCCS current and alumni parent; Cobb County District 1 commissioner Keli Gambrill; and Cherokee County District 4 commissioner Corey Ragsdale, also a NCCS parent, in addition to school supporters and the school’s upper school students. The occasion was also livestreamed, and lower and middle school students viewed from their classrooms.
The 38,000 square-foot complex is designed to foster creativity and innovation, including a STEM center with a robotics lab, physics lab and makerspace, as well as student collaborative spaces, 24 classrooms, a college and guidance counseling suite, administrative space, a designated high school clinic and an adjacent new parking lot. The STEM center features industrial exposed ceilings, large garage-style doors for outdoor learning connections and a treasure trove of tools and technology - computers, 3D printers and scanners, laser engravers, a CNC router for woodworking and metalworking, a soldering station, rotary tools, saws, and sewing and textile machines.
The building also utilizes an intricate filtration and ventilation system, with each classroom equipped with individualized HVAC systems.
The high school building comes as the culmination of the school’s His Plan | Our Time capital campaign, which raised $10.3 million to fund the project. The fundraising was a community-wide effort, led by Head of School Todd Clingman and alumnae Tara Dorsey, who graduated from NCCS in 2000 and currently serves as the school’s director of development.
Donors included parents, students, alumni, alumni parents, grandparents and friends of the school, as well as several local foundations. The construction project manager is another NCCS alum, Cheston McAllister, who graduated in 2001. The building, which was designed by Croft and Associates and built by Gay Construction, was also made possible by generosity from Ely Concrete Construction, Precision Stone, All Roof Solutions, Preferred Sales Associates, Action Electric Contractors, Gilstrap Plumbing and C.W. Matthews.
For more information, visit ncchristian.org.
