Students at North Cobb Christian School dreamed about their futures during the school’s 360-Degree Virtual Reality Career Day that was held online in April.
Traditionally, NCCS hosts Careers on Wheels annually, where a dozen businesses arrive on campus in their professional vehicles to give students in preschool through 7th grade a “mobile tour” of their industries. Vehicles have included armoured Army Reserve trucks, a Coca-Cola truck, a honey truck outfitted with beehives, GeoTerra survey vehicles equipped with drones and robots, and even a Georgia State Patrol helicopter that landed on the school’s softball field in 2019.
This year, the event was scheduled to be held on March 30, but due to distance learning protocols, a new plan had to be implemented to replace the live event.
Carolina Ribeiro, the lower school counselor at NCCS responsible for organizing career day, came up with a creative virtual alternative. Ribeiro created a “virtual scavenger hunt” for students to complete, including a tour of 12 virtual reality videos of different careers. Some of the careers included volcano mining, aerospace engineering and professional surfing.
Students at NCCS dressed up to represent their career goals and completed the virtual tours at home. While it’s hard to top a helicopter landing on the field, students and parents reported that it was still a unique way to explore a vast array of engaging careers.
The school has shared the VR Career Day activity and scavenger hunt publically on its website at ncchristian.org/career-day.
