North Cobb Christian School announced that Chip Houston, EdD, has been hired as the assistant head of school.
He will begin on Jan. 4.
Dr. Houston, who holds 20 years of educational experience, served most recently as the head of upper school of The Mount Vernon School in Atlanta. During his 10 years at Mount Vernon, he also served as head of middle school and director of admissions. Prior to Mount Vernon, he held teaching and leadership positions at Chattahoochee High School, Dunwoody High School and Henderson Middle School.
He has a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Georgia, a Specialist of Educational Leadership degree from Georgia College and State University, a Master of Educational Leadership degree from Kennesaw State University, and a Bachelor of Social Science Education degree from the University of Georgia.
Houston, who completed his doctoral work at UGA earlier this year, wrote his dissertation on "The Impact of Mind, Brain and Education (MBE) Science on Teacher Practice," an academic field that explores the intersection of education, psychology and neuroscience.
He and his wife, Alli, have three sons, ages 12, 10 and 7, who are also arriving at North Cobb Christian School.
For more information, visit ncchristian.org.
