In the halls of North Cobb Christian School, few names ring with the echo of legend as impressively as long-standing head basketball coach Greg Matta.
So it is fitting that the school’s gymnasium, where the echo booms loudest, should be recently rechristened as Greg Matta Court.
Matta was honored in a court dedication ceremony on Jan. 22, which officially unveiled the resurfaced basketball court floor, now emblazoned with Matta’s signature across the polished maple. In attendance at the ceremony were Butch and Barbara Sandidge, who were given the opportunity to name a space on campus due to their generosity in the school’s recent upper school building capital campaign. The Sandidges chose to use their naming opportunity to honor Matta. Barbara Sandidge’s family has been part of the school community since 1985, when her children began attending NCCS. She served on the board for seven years before accepting the position of director of finance, which she held for 22 years until retiring in 2016. She currently serves on the school’s finance committee, and her grandchildren now attend NCCS.
Matta, who is the director of basketball operations at NCCS, has served as the head coach for the school's varsity boys basketball program for 14 years and varsity girls program for two years. During his tenure, he has accumulated a record of 329 wins and 58 losses, winning the Division 1 National Championship (record 35-0), two state championships and 7 region championships, and appearing in eight elite 8s and one final 4. For his personal athletic accomplishments, Matta has been inducted into the Illinois High School Basketball Hall of Fame, the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame, and the Hoopeston Area High School Hall of Fame. He played college basketball at the University of Alabama-Birmingham and Southern Illinois University, playing in the NCAA Division 1 National Tournament in 1984. Under Matta’s coaching at NCCS, 34 athletes have been launched to the college level, including 14 D1 schools, from the University of Georgia to Ohio University, and three have gone professional. His legend and legacy will now continue atop Greg Matta Court.
North Cobb Christian School is a coeducational private Christian school in Kennesaw, which currently serves 920 students in preschool K3 through 12th grade.
For more information, visit ncchristian.org .
