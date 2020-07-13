Every year, North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw hosts a variety of summer day camps for local children and teens.
These camps range from half-day camps for preschoolers to college-prep boot camp classes, with everything in between. In addition to specialty camps, every week, the school hosts Camp Eagle, NCCS’s main summer camp, which offers a variety of traditional camp activities, such as crafts, sports, water play, worship time and games.
To ensure that the school’s programs continually align with changing information regarding the coronavirus, the school assembled a COVID task force, which meets weekly to monitor the current updates and guidelines regarding and to adapt programs accordingly.
Safety protocols implemented during NCCS summer camps include morning temperature checks of all students and camp staff; cleaning of common areas with a safe, EPA-approved hydrostatic sprayer that kills the coronavirus; frequent handwashing; routine cleaning of common areas throughout the day; and utilization of the campus’s 50-plus acres and multiple activity areas in order to socially distance groups.
Many of the camps are filling up to capacity each week.
The camps run Monday through Friday, through the end of July. Most camps begin at 9 a.m. and end either at noon or 4 p.m. Early care and afternoon care is available for Camp Eagle.
For more information, visit ncchristian.org.
