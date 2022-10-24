Hometown rivalries are fun - like the rivalry between North Cobb Christian School and Mount Paran Christian School.
Both schools have a similar mission, similar geographic footprint - being within seven miles of each other) and even the same mascot - the eagles. But what’s even better than a rivalry is when two schools come together as a force for good in the community.
This month for breast cancer awareness, Shelby Smith and Elizabeth Shaylor, the student body president and vice president for North Cobb Christian, reached out to the student body co-presidents of Mount Paran, Claire Jordan and Cooper Surgala.
Smith and Shaylor suggested that the two schools work together to raise funds and awareness for Sisters by Choice, an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization that supports the most vulnerable who are walking through breast cancer. To make things interesting, both high school principals, Megan Strange from North Cobb Christian and Tawanna Rusk from Mount Paran, agreed that whichever school raised more money could pie the opposing school’s principal in the face during halftime of the Oct. 21 football game between the two schools. And, if over $10,000 was collectively raised, both principals would take a pie.
During halftime of the "Pink Out" game on North Cobb Christian’s Jacob Dennis Field, the students from both schools came together to celebrate that over $10,800 had been raised for Sisters by Choice. As promised, Rusk and Strange made their way to the sidelines, where they both took a pie and pink sprinkles to the face from their student government officers.
North Cobb Christian went on to a 36-0 victory over Mount Paran, but the joint push to make a difference in the community together was icing on the … pie.
