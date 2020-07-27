The State Charter Schools Foundation of Georgia and Inspiredu have announced a partnership to “bridge the digital divide” for state charter school students.
The two nonprofit organizations have set a goal of providing electronic devices, along with a backpack, training and technical support to 1,500 vulnerable state charter school students in the next year. The $600,000 initiative will be funded by philanthropic support and the organizations ask for donations and sponsorships to make this goal a reality.
So far, more than 160 low-income students have been served at four state charter schools, including the International Academy of Smyrna, through this partnership. These initial devices were made possible through grant funding, including a $1,000 grant from the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation.
The SCSF estimates that more than 5,000 state charter school students lack access to an electronic device and/or the Internet at home. With the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, schools are opening virtually or creating contingency plans for distance learning in the case of closures, making the need for access to technology at home critical.
The SCSF and Inspiredu invite individuals, foundations, businesses and other organizations to support this initiative by making a donation at https://scsfga.org/.
All of donations will go directly to providing devices and Internet access to low-income state charter school students. Families needing electronic devices and access to the Internet should contact their school for assistance.
