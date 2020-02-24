The Chattahoochee Tech Foundation has received a $1,000 donation from the nonprofit organization "Cobb Thanks You for Your Service" to provide support for Chattahoochee Technical College students who are also U.S. military veterans.
"Cobb Thanks You for Your Service" co-chairs Mary Ansley Southerland and Mark Maloney presented the donation on Feb. 20 in Marietta to Chattahoochee Tech advancement coordinator Amanda Henderson.
“We are very grateful for this support,” said Henderson. “These funds will be earmarked for things like emergency grants and paying for books needed by our students who are also veterans.”
Chattahoochee Tech’s student population includes a large number of veterans, according to Henderson, who also noted that the college has been designated as one of the nation’s top military-friendly schools by Victory Media.
"Cobb Thanks You for Your Service" is a 501(c)3 organization headquartered in Marietta. Proceeds generated from their annual “Because of the Brave” Veterans Day event funded the $1,000 donation given to the Chattahoochee Tech Foundation, according to Maloney, who is also a veteran.
For more information, visit www.ChattahoocheeTech.edu.
