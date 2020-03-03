Garrett Middle School recently joined schools across the country to celebrate "National No One Eats Alone Day."
The program targets middle school children and aims to bring students, staff and community members together to combat social isolation. The student-driven day encourages students to eat lunch with students they do not know and look for those who might feel left out and include them.
At Garrett, firefighters and even Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons pulled up a seat in the cafeteria to visit with students and let them know how much people care about them and want them to succeed.
Garrett’s cafeteria manager and the school’s Student Government Association organized the event. There was even a place where students, staff and community members could leave notes of encouragement and pledges of support, which formed the leaves of a tree.
To learn ways to join the fight against social isolation in teens, visit BeyondDifferences.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.