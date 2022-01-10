The last time the Cobb County School District updated its COVID-19 data was Dec. 17, 2021 — the final day of class for the fall semester, and days before the county’s case reports went vertical in the latest surge of the virus.
At that time, Cobb was reporting an average of less than 200 new cases per day. With the county’s average daily cases now over 1,000, the district says it’s reevaluating how it tallies its own numbers.
“Recent changes to our public health protocols, and their impact on accurate COVID-19 case counts, are under review,” district spokesperson Nan Kiel told the MDJ Monday. “Once determined, we will provide an update on our COVID-19 webpage about what process we will use going forward.”
The district has therefore yet to provide any new COVID-19 data for the spring semester.
The “recent changes” Kiel referenced include Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s announcement last week that the district would no longer conduct contact tracing for all of its positive cases. Teachers who are exposed to the virus, meanwhile, will be required to continue to work in person as long as they do not develop symptoms.
Ragsdale cited the burden to district staff as a main driver for ending contact tracing, as well as updated guidance from Gov. Brian Kemp.
Cobb school board member David Chastain, who was elected chair of the board last week, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Monday. His fellow board member, Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, said he wasn’t shocked.
“Actually, no,” said Hutchins when asked if he had any reaction. “We’re going to do what we’re going to do. It doesn’t matter to me anymore.”
He added, “As it relates to any of the policies around COVID, we have set a precedent. Nothing surprises me in regards to that, so whatever the superintendent finds to be feasible, that will be implemented.”
The Georgia Department of Public Health, meanwhile, says it has resolved the technical issues which plagued its online COVID-19 dashboard last week.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state COVID-19 numbers reported Monday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Note: The MDJ typically includes the daily number of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations, along with the increase in each from the day before. Due to inconsistent data reporting from the state last week, the MDJ has omitted the increase for today’s edition.
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|1/10/22
|Change
|Cases
|1,572,899
|N/A
|Hospitalizations
|97,538
|N/A
|Deaths
|26,589
|N/A
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Monday
|Category
|1/10/22
|Change
|Cases
|111,990
|N/A
|Hospitalizations
|4,465
|N/A
|Deaths
|1,361
|N/A
Marietta-based Wellstar Health System has not updated its COVID-19 hospitalization data since Jan. 4.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(2) comments
We need a new superintendent and board from top down. Embarrassing
Covid positive test = 1.
N = number of tallied cases.
N + 1 = number of cases?
Not sure how else you'd do it.
