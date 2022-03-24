MARIETTA — As the Cobb County Board of Education prepares to approve an all-new school at a different location for Eastvalley Middle School, the fate of its current location is unclear.
The board is being asked Thursday night to approve a $36.7 million contract with R.K. Redding Construction, Inc., of Bremen, Georgia, that will move the school from its current campus on Lower Roswell Road to the former East Cobb Middle School campus on Holt Road. Funding for the project will come from the county’s current education sales tax.
East Cobb Middle moved to its current location on Terrell Mill Road in 2018, and the old middle school building was demolished last December.
District spokesperson Nan Kiel said there were no definite plans for the Lower Roswell Road property once Eastvalley moves.
The school district owns two parcels at the site that are valued by the county at about $1.2 million.
Cobb school board member David Banks, who represents that area, said it could be sold to the adjacent Eastside Baptist Church.
“It's been suggested, and I don't know if this is going to happen or not, is to let Eastside Baptist purchase it, and they can use it as a school themselves if they wanted to,” Banks told the MDJ. “Other than that, I would suspect the contractor would come in and buy it and put housing in there eventually. … I hope we sell it to the church, because it benefits our community. And in some ways, we don't need more housing in east Cobb.”
The new campus will provide long-awaited relief to the students and staff of Eastvalley — parents have complained about overcrowding at the school’s current building.
Eastvalley’s campus was built in the ’60s, has 36 classrooms and educates more than 700 students, a figure district officials have said is 200-300 above its capacity. The district has used about a dozen trailers to accommodate students in recent years.
The new 136,110-square-foot campus will have a capacity of 962 students, the district has said, with 61 classrooms. It is expected to be completed by May 2023 and will open to students for the 2023-24 academic year.
“It’s a long time coming,” Banks told the MDJ. “Everything's new … We'll have plenty of room for students.”
Roger Phelps, a resident who lives next to the old East Cobb Middle property, did express concerns, however, about the project. Phelps questioned the district’s plans to move the tennis courts at Wheeler High School — located across the street, to the old East Cobb Middle property. Phelps was concerned about lighting at the tennis courts, and said it would be cheaper to resurface the existing courts over at Wheeler.
Asked about lighting by Banks, Marc Smith, the district’s chief technology and operations officer, said that “we have communicated to neighbors … we'll be using a directional lighting that is focused on the courts themselves, and not the traditional scattered array from the past.”
