The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.
The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding Finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
These Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions offi cers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the Finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including diffi culty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the Finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school offi cial.
Local winners were:
♦ Allatoona High School student Jason T. Petito of Acworth, whose probable career field is Computer Science.
♦ Kennesaw Mountain High School student David K. Chan of Kennesaw, whose probable career field is Computer Science.
♦ Harrison High School student Jack Lakis of Kennesaw whose probable career field is Law.
♦ Hillgove High School student Elise M. Barron of Powder Springs whose probable career field is Astrophysics.
♦ Lassiter High School student Erin E. Cooney of Marietta whose probable career field is Landscape Architecture.
♦ Pope High School student Shaunak R. Karnik of Marietta whose probable career field is Computer Science.
♦ Walker School student Raj S. Shroff of Marietta whose probable career field Finance.
♦ Walton High School students Gavin J. Du of Marietta whose probable career field is Consulting; and Chaitanya Sri Yetukuri of Marietta whose probable career field is Business Administration.
♦ Wheeler High School students Rithu A. Hegde of Marietta whose probable career field is Computer Science; Kabir A. Maindarkar of Marietta whose probable career field is Chemical Engineering; and Lakshmi Valliyappan of Marietta whose probable career field is Medicine.
