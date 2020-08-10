Lee Oliver is accustomed to utilizing computer-aided design to draw venue layouts for a variety of events held at Kennesaw State University.
However, he never envisioned doing it to reconfigure hundreds of areas on KSU’s campuses into socially distanced classrooms.
Five student leaders – Oliver, Patricia Nwabude, Amy Forgerson, Taylor Garren and Dylan Harris – from Night Owl, the student group responsible for the day-to-day operations of KSU events, created the CAD diagrams in preparation for the start of fall semester. Along with having students’ seats at least six feet apart from each other, the designs had to factor other social-distancing considerations such as how far the first row of desks is from the board or how far the back row is from the door.
Night Owl students now are in the process of carrying out the classroom plans. Teams have been working daily to move furnishings out of several rooms to create additional space, while adding furniture and fixtures to some non-classroom spaces to convert them into temporary classrooms.
In all, Night Owl students will put more than 1,000 work hours into the project, according to Erin Wylie, staffing and student engagement coordinator for the Department of Event and Venue Management. Following the 176 hours the student leaders logged to create the CAD drawings, a crew of 36 students will total approximately 860 hours over 12 days to complete the campus reconfiguration.
As the event conversion lead assistant for Night Owl, Nwabude coordinates arranging KSU venues for different events, such as configuring Fifth Third Bank Stadium for a football game one day and a soccer game the next day. However, she said that, in her four years working with Night Owl, she has not been part of an endeavor this unique – or rewarding.
Zach Kerns, executive director of the Department of Event and Venue Management, credited the students for tackling what he termed “a massive project.” He added that the knowledge and experience the Night Owls are gaining could benefit them after they graduate, in whatever career fields they pursue.
