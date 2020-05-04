For the 10th year, the Path2College 529 Plan is giving Georgia families who celebrate the birth of a baby with the opportunity to win $5,529 for college through its Newborn Sweepstakes.
The hospital where the Newborn Sweepstakes winner is born will also win $1,529.
Parents, grandparents and guardians of Georgia babies born in 2020 may go to www.Path2College529.com until April 14, 2021 for official rules, prize details and to enter for a chance to win the 2020 Newborn Sweepstakes. Entrants must be legal residents or taxpayers of Georgia and at least 18 years of age to enter.
Last year, Path2College reached out to more than 90,000 families who celebrated the birth of a child in Georgia to inform them about the state’s college savings plan and the opportunity it provides to save for future education expenses.
To date, Path2College has awarded nearly $50,000 to Georgia children and more than $13,000 to Georgia hospitals through the sweepstakes.
For more information, visit www.Path2College529.com or call 877-424-4377.
