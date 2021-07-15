Cobb County’s After School Program announced a partnership with Eleyo.
Eleyo is an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly technology for online registration, account management and payments. Eleyo will power the online registration for CCSD's After School Program.
ASP account owners will use their online Eleyo account to register, pay for, and manage accounts on any device; view and print invoices, receipts and annual tax statements; manage and request schedule changes; and pay for programs using secure and convenient digital payment methods, including Apple Pay.
