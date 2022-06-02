SMYRNA — Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Thursday new safety measures will be coming to local schools in the aftermath of last week’s massacre in Uvalde, Texas.
Details on those protocols will be shared at the Cobb school board’s meeting June 9, with Ragsdale declining to elaborate before he had briefed board members on the plans. Some of those will be closed-door talks to avoid sharing sensitive security details.
But the most important of “numerous things we can learn,” Ragsdale said, is making sure the district follows through on its own rules.
“One of the layering pieces of information you can take away is the shooter entered through an unlocked, propped-open door. You can have the best security protocols in the world, but they have to be followed,” the superintendent told the Smyrna Business Association during their lunchtime meeting.
He added, “We have access control at every single elementary and middle school. If you go to visit, you have to be buzzed in in front. There's a camera, there’s a buzzer … we have to make sure that we're following those protocols.”
Among the changes coming to schools will be stepping up “code red” drills across the district. One proposed solution he’s not in favor of, favored in particular by Republican officials like Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, is deputizing teachers into school safety by giving them guns.
“That’s asking too much,” Ragsdale said. “That’s two jobs that are, what we would say, are the top priorities. If student and staff safety is a top priority of the district, is that to say that every teacher that would be carrying a firearm would now be having their second priority job be teaching? So I’m not going to ask teachers to do that.”
That, he added, is the job of the district’s police officers. But Ragsdale would go on to make the case that preventing such incidents requires broader measures than policing alone. To that end, the school district is hiring 30 additional school psychologists to attend to students’ mental health challenges.
“There are warning signs. There are red flags — not just for what we have witnessed in Uvalde, but a host of other things — depression, anxiety,” he said.
That angle — stepping up the district’s support of staff — dovetailed with the leading theme of the talk, as Ragsdale touted the passage of his budget and its accompanying “largest raise in the history of Cobb County School District.” He thanked the voters, not for the first time, for renewing in a referendum the district’s 1% sales tax, which will net Smyrna residents a new elementary school.
That subject was of particular interest to the Smyrnans. Councilman Tim Gould pointed to “the number of five-year-olds and younger in our area (being) really astounding” as one of the drivers for the new school, and another attendee asked if a location for the new school had been set.
Ragsdale said it had not, but the project will be on the “front end” of the list of projects for the SPLOST list, which begins collecting revenues Jan. 1, 2024.
“We still are growing, so we have to be able to make sure that we're taking into account that data,” he added. “…Because we don't want to build a new school, and then all of a sudden, there's empty seats.”
