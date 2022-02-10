Marietta Middle School and Park Street Elementary will have new principals come June, Marietta City Schools announced Thursday.
Diona Brown, Park Street’s current principal, is taking over at the middle school. She will be replaced by Alex Soto, currently one of Park Street’s assistant principals.
Dayton Hibbs, Marietta Middle’s principal since 2017, is joining the district’s central office as director of human resources, district spokesperson Jen Brock said.
The Marietta school board unanimously approved the new appointments Tuesday.
Brown will be paid a salary of about $158,900 and Soto will be paid about $134,000, Brock said. Hibbs be paid about $128,550.
Brown, whose mother and grandmother were educators, holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish education from the University of Delaware. She taught Spanish for seven years at Northwestern Middle School in Milton before earning a Specialist of Educational Leadership degree from Kennesaw State University.
Brown then was promoted to assistant principal at New Prospect Elementary in Alpharetta before coming to Park Street in 2018.
“My goal is to serve you, our students, and community. I am so excited about this next venture and believe that together, we can and will do great things,” Brown wrote in an email to staff.
Soto, a native of New York City, holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Georgia State University. He taught in Henry County Schools before joining Cobb County Schools, where he taught kindergarten through fifth grade as a general teacher, special education teacher and special ed administrator.
Over the years he earned a degree in curriculum and instruction from Lincoln Memorial University and a degree in Educational Leadership from Berry College.
“As a life-long learner, I want every Park Street student to feel the excitement of learning something new every day. I believe in seeing the whole-child and making student-centered decisions,” Soto wrote in a message to families.
