Ansley Daniel, PhD, who has a passion for helping middle school students, has served as an educator for almost two decades in the Cobb County School District.
This year, she is bringing her wealth of experience to students and families at Lost Mountain Middle School as the school’s new principal.
She has been impressed by the support the Lost Mountain school community provides to prepare students for future success. Daniel herself has already witnessed the welcoming, supportive and encouraging nature of her new school family.
In the Q&A below, Daniel explains what the school community can expect to see under her leadership, how she defines student success and where she spends her time outside of school.
Why are you excited to serve the Lost Mountain Middle School community as principal?
“I am deeply honored and very excited to serve as the principal of Lost Mountain Middle School as we celebrate the 30th year. The Lost Mountain community, faculty, and staff have created an environment where students can thrive as they learn. Lost Mountain has an excellent tradition of creating a meaningful instructional program that prepares students for 21st Century careers. I know these students will make a positive impact on the world as a result of the support, love and encouragement they receive from the community and the Lost Mountain staff. Serving these students makes me very happy and hopeful for the future!”
What can the school community expect to see under your new leadership?
“It is very important to me to provide as many opportunities for our parents and families to be involved at Lost Mountain as possible. We now know how to include families who are unable to be in our building through virtual opportunities. The most effective instructional program for our children requires family support. While I also strongly endorse the goal of middle school students being independent learners who take care of their daily activities by planning ahead and organizing themselves, it is also a priority for parents to know their children are in good hands at Lost Mountain and what their children are learning and why.”
What does student success look like to you?
“Most importantly, students should be happy and confident at school. They should feel loved and valued. Academically, our goals are to help them become critical thinkers, apply ‘Close Reading Strategies,’ research and writing skills to all of their content areas, and to know how to approach and solve challenging math problems. We want them to explore their other interests through our Connections classes and our clubs to develop special talents and interests for future careers or hobbies. Finally, preparing students for the rigors of 9th grade is extremely important. Students need to fine-tune their organizational and study skills in order to be independent, self-sufficient, and successful 9th-grade students.”
What do you like most about being an educator?
“I am very passionate about serving middle school students. I believe we have a tremendous opportunity in the three short, but very critical years in a child’s development to make a positive impact on their lives.”
Outside school, where might students, parents, or staff members run into you?
“I spend my ‘free time’ on our farm where we have cats, dogs, horses, goats, and cows or on Lake Allatoona enjoying the sunshine and peaceful water.”
