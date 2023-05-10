The Marietta school board has appointed Heather Woods, an assistant principal at West Side Elementary, as the new principal of theMarietta Center for Advanced Academics.
The board voted 6-0 with Jason Waters absent in favor of the appointment.
Woods will replace Tricia Patterson, who is going to Lockheed Elementary School.
"We are thrilled to have Heather Woods lead MCAA as its new principal," said Superintendent Grant Rivera. "Her extensive experience and passion for education make her the perfect choice to guide our students and staff toward continued success in STEAM education. We are confident that she will maintain and enhance the legacy of excellence that MCAA is known for."
Woods served for over 10 years as an elementary school teacher in Fulton and Cobb counties before joining a literacy specialist team in Marietta City Schools in 2013 where she served as an academic coach and district literacy coordinator.
"It is an honor to continue the success that Marietta Center for Advanced Academics has accomplished," said Woods. "I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this remarkable staff, students, and community. Together, we will build on the spirit of innovation that sets MCAA apart, fostering a nurturing and challenging learning environment for our students."
Woods holds a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education from Georgia Southern University, a Master's in Educational Leadership from the University of West Georgia, and a Specialist in Educational Leadership from Berry College.
Her salary will be $158,000.
Woods will hold a meet and greet once she begins her new role this July.
