The Marietta City Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday morning to appoint Eric Holland as the new principal of Marietta High School.
Holland, an educator with 23 years of experience, most recently served as principal of Rome High School in Rome, Georgia. He will begin his tenure at Marietta High on Monday.
Holland replaces outgoing principal Keith Ball, who in June was transferred by the board to a central office position after four years at the helm of MHS.
The new principal was approved by the board at a special called meeting early Wednesday, at the recommendation of Superintendent Grant Rivera. Board members voted 7-0 to appoint Holland following a 30-minute executive session to discuss personnel issues. His salary will be $195,000.
“Under Dr. Holland’s leadership, the Rome High School community saw growth and improvement in their academic offerings and outcomes, as well as expanded extracurricular opportunities and family engagement,” said board Chair Kerry Minervini. “We are excited to welcome him to the Marietta City Schools family, and we look forward to seeing how his vision, passion for education, and positive energy will impact the people and programs of Marietta High School.”
Holland has previously worked as an administrator with Tift County High School in Tifton, the district said, and was once named Teacher of the Year at Crossroads Academy in Americus.
Holland holds a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in education, both from Georgia Southwestern State University. He earned his doctorate in leadership in educational administration from Capella University.
Holland also holds multiple educational specialist degrees from the University of Georgia, Capella University and Albany State University. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
In Rome, Holland “built programs and practices that motivated and inspired students to actively participate in all aspects of their education,” the district said in a statement.
Holland and his wife Melissa have two sons, Eric Jr. (EJ) and Ayden.
The board voted 4-3 last month to transfer Ball to the central office at the request of Rivera. At the time, both Rivera and the board were guarded about the reason for Ball's transfer. Rivera was not present at Wednesday morning's meeting.
Just three months prior, board members had voted 5-2 to approve a one-year contract extension for Ball and all other district principals, and Ball had presided over three years of graduation rate increases. But the MDJ later reported that the high school was suffering from high staff turnover and low teacher morale. Ball also reportedly struggled to address student fighting and discipline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.