The Cobb County School District is halting the rollout of a new logo for Eastside Elementary School after outraged community members pointed out the logo’s resemblance to a Nazi symbol.
The logo depicts an eagle, the school’s mascot, with outstretched wings, and the letters “ES.” But it quickly drew comparisons to the emblem of Nazi Germany — a black eagle holding a wreathed swastika in its talons.
After the district announced the new logo in messages to parents, the logo quickly went viral on social media, sparking outrage.
Congregation Etz Chaim, a synagogue, is located across the street from Eastside, near the corner of Roswell Road and Indian Hills Parkway.
“It is troubling that nobody in the Cobb County schools recognized why this logo would be problematic, especially for a school located across the street from a synagogue,” said Dov Wilker, director of the American Jewish Committee Atlanta region, in a statement.
The district said that the logo had been inspired by the U.S. Army’s insignia for the rank of colonel, which depicts an eagle with the U.S. shield on its chest, holding an olive branch and a bunch of arrows in its talons.
“Yesterday, we learned of concerns about a new logo at East Side Elementary,” the district’s statement reads. “The roll-out of this logo has been halted, and we are immediately reviewing needed changes. We understand and strongly agree that similarities to Nazi symbolism are unacceptable. Although this design was based on the U.S. Army colonel’s eagle wings, stakeholder input has been and continues to be important to our schools.
“We appreciate those who took time to share their thoughts and will make sure all input is reviewed as changes are considered.”
Senior Rabbi Larry Sernovitz of east Cobb’s Temple Kol Emeth said he was bewildered when he saw the logo Monday night. His phone has been getting texts “off the hook.”
Sernovitz said he spoke to Superintendent Chris Ragsdale on Tuesday morning. The superintendent reportedly told him the logo came out of the district’s communications department, not the school itself.
“He said, he asked the question, where were the checks and balances? Because clearly we failed,” Sernovitz said, recalling his conversation with Ragsdale. “And what they’re doing is an investigation to see where they failed, how they failed, and to put new procedures in place to make sure that this kind of stuff doesn’t happen again.”
According to Sernovitz, Ragsdale also said the district is working on a new anti-hate program, and will seek to improve Holocaust education.
Board Member Leroy Tre’ Hutchins said the incident was frustrating, and that the district needs more checks and balances.
In this case, Hutchins said, the community acted as a check. But the district needs to make sure that “we have stuff that doesn’t look problematic before we even send it out.”
“When I see stuff like that, it just shows me that there’s more work to be done to ensure that what we present is excellence, and that it has checked all the boxes as far as what is responsive,” Hutchins said. “Making sure that we’ve done the right thing and we’ve crossed every T and (dotted) every I as it relates to what we present to the community.”
Board Chairman David Chastain said the incident was unfortunate, but stressed that it wasn’t intentional, and said the district was handling it correctly by “going back to the drawing board.”
“The last thing we want to do is offend anybody with our artwork that we hope to use for a long period of time. … Nothing about this was deliberately antisemitic,” Chastain said. “I look at U.S. symbols all the time, and every now and then I’ll catch something where I’ll see it from someplace else. I mean, there’s certain symbols that go back to the Roman Empire that various countries have used to incorporate into their logos, you know, to symbolize power and that sort of thing. … I think all they were thinking about (was), well, this is something that’s been used by the U.S. Army, we could model our logo after that.”
The district has had multiple headline-generating incidents related to antisemitism recently. In February, images of an East Cobb Middle School student wearing a Nazi armband and performing a Nazi salute circulated on social media.
The district saw protests last year after antisemitic graffiti was found in bathrooms at Pope and Lassiter high schools and at Simpson Middle School. Ragsdale said at the time that ”the district does not, and will not, tolerate hate in any form.”
Wilker, with the American Jewish Committee, said in his statement that “this is not the first time Cobb County schools have been tone deaf to antisemitism.”
“Pretending that antisemitism doesn’t exist won’t make it go away. The children who attend Cobb County schools — and their families — deserve better,” Wilker said.
Sernovitz added that the district needs to educate its students and staff on the history of antisemitism and the Holocaust if it is to avoid more controversies in the future.
“What I called on the superintendent to do, and he seems willing to have a conversation about, how do we internally do the work that needs to get done to educate our community?” Sernovitz said “... We’re in a situation where we’re on a hamster wheel, we’re still spinning the wheel over and over again, and we happen to come to the same place again. This time it’s a school district error. And we need to investigate to see where and who was responsible for this, and how come the checks and balances system failed.”
