Marietta High School and IT company Apto Solutions are teaming up to provide exciting job training for students with disabilities.
The newly converted lab space welcomed students, teachers, Board of Education members and community members to a ribbon cutting in February. With input from industry experts, this cutting-edge lab equips students with skills they wouldn’t normally get in the classroom.
The Apto/MPower Learning program was designed to help students transition into post-secondary life after high school and provide them with soft skills they need for lifelong employment.
"We are thrilled to provide our students with real-world experience and job training," said Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera. "We understand that equipping students with the skills they need to find meaningful employment after high school is essential to their future success."
The six students currently enrolled learn how to safely and effectively dismantle and dispose of electronic devices such as laptops, servers and cell phones. Students break apart and sort device components and send them back to Apto for recycling.
In addition to Apto Solutions, MCS also collaborated with Blue Star Recyclers and Parallel International Consulting's Founder, Meaghan Timko to create the program.
“This innovative lab is a testament to the power of collaboration,” said Chief of Special Services Michele Sayles Harris, “Industry experts and community members have come together to create something truly special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.