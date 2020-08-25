Five research teams will have the opportunity to pursue new interdisciplinary projects over the next two years as grant recipients of the Interdisciplinary Innovation Initiative sponsored by the Kennesaw State University Research and Service Foundation.
Spearheaded by KSU’s Office of Research, the grants program was created to stimulate innovation, capacity-building and sustainability of interdisciplinary research and scholarly activity around four broad research themes – Biomedical and Health Services, Computing and Technology, Human Development and Well-Being, and Sustainable and Safe Communities.
Each of the five interdisciplinary teams received between $50,000 and $75,000 to address key aspects within these broad themes with the expectation to later seek external funding on their initial work. Undergraduate and graduate students will have the opportunity to engage with faculty as part of the research teams.
As the new academic year begins, the teams will start multi-faceted research inquiries in postpartum health and well-being; microplastics and the environment; preparedness of military trainees; machine learning; and Omega-3 fatty acids for disease prevention.
The five teams, made up of KSU faculty, will also include collaboration with external partners. The recipients and projects are:
Team 1: Awatef Ergai, industrial and systems engineering; Ebony Glover, neuroscience; Mary Ukuku, public health; Joyce Adams, nursing - who recently joined the University of Notre Dame.
Georgia has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the U.S., with the postpartum period as the time of highest risk when often unpredictable life-threatening complications can occur. The team will measure women’s state of mind associated with stress, arousal and high mental effort during this time to understand how these factors may contribute to the women’s comprehension and long-term retention of this critical postpartum knowledge.
Team 2: Amy Gruss, civil engineering; Marina Koether, chemistry; Daniel Ferreira, environmental science; Bharat Baruah, chemistry and biochemistry
Water and wastewater treatment plants return concentrated amounts of microplastics associated with potential health risks to water bodies and croplands. The team will focus on improving and developing separation mechanisms to better characterize microplastic concentrations and look at how microplastics affect the environment once they are discharged from water treatment plants.
Team 3: Paul Story and Brian Moore, psychology; Yuri Feito, exercise science
In recent years, military branches have faced an issue in the recruitment and retention of quality personnel, many not finishing initial entry training due to injuries or poor performance. The primary goal of the study is to examine the fitness, injuries, motivation and resilience of military base trainees so that appropriate injury prevention strategies can be developed to help military personnel at risk for physical and psychological injuries.
Team 4: Ying Xie, information systems; Linh Le, information technology; Sumit Chakravarty, electrical engineering; John David Johnson, sport management; Michael Hales, health promotion and physical education; Pablo Ordonez, computer science
Cyber Physical Social System is a novel paradigm incorporating the physical, cyber and social systems, extending from the Cyber Physical System in which networks and controls were the key components of design such as vehicle collision avoidance. CPSS brings the social dimension to this interaction with machine learning acting as the glue so they all work together. The team plans to develop a prototype of a CPSS that will provide a platform, with the most recent advances in analytics and intelligence technologies, for researchers in non-computing fields to easily integrate into their research activities such as healthcare, exercise science and online education.
Team 5: Trisha VanDusseldorp, Gerald Mangine and Brian Klisczewicz, exercise science; Carol Chrestensen, chemistry
Omega-3 fatty acids are long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids that can be consumed via an oral supplement or eating oily fish such as salmon. Studies in recent decades have identified docosahexaenoic acid and eicosapentaenoic acid as the particular omega-3 fatty acids responsible in helping prevent cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, as well as have the potential to reduce inflammation induced by diseases and exercise. The research team will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the independent effects of DHA and EPA on human health and well-being, including metabolic and cardiovascular health, as well as exercise responses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.