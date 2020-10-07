Kennesaw State University has launched the KSU Info Hotline, making it easier for students to get the information they need and help them better navigate their academic journey and enhance their overall student experience.
Operated by KSU’s Division of Enrollment Services, the hotline will put students directly in touch with staff members and student ambassadors via a dedicated phoneline – 470-578-4636. The team will answer questions ranging from building locations, tutoring schedules and registration to event times, meal options and Big Owl Bus schedules.
The hotline is the latest addition the Division has introduced to help students obtain vital information. Earlier this year, it launched a concierge service, a team of staff members who proactively reach out to students about specific topics and available resources that assist with their progression toward graduation. The concierge team, who will also support the hotline, are beginning to reach out to seniors this month to answer questions about how to petition to graduate.
The hotline will be available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
